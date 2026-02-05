PDP Leadership Crisis: Turaki Faction Criticises INEC’s Recognition Of Wike Camp

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for officially recognising a caretaker committee aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the move as unconstitutional and provocative.

In a statement on Thursday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong warned that the Turaki-led faction would exhaust all legal avenues to challenge the commission’s action.

On Thursday, INEC formally recognised the Wike-backed caretaker committee, presenting the Acting Chairman, Acting Secretary, and National Organising Secretary as the PDP representatives at the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

Reacting to INEC’s decision, Ememobong urged PDP members to remain calm and patient as the leadership dispute continues in the courts.

He described the commission’s recognition of the caretaker committee as vexatious and unconstitutional, adding that INEC should have exercised restraint given pending appeals in the Court of Appeal.

The statement partly read: “We are aware that INEC invited leaders of political parties to a meeting today and extended the invitation to some former members of our party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee, whereas there is no such provision in our constitution.

“This action, though capable of causing unrest, will be met with all possible legal responses. We can assure that INEC will not choose a leadership for our party.

“Consequently, we urge all our members to remain calm and hopeful that the Court of Appeal will soon determine all cases concerning the leadership of our party.

“We assure that the Rebirth movement of our party, under the able leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is steady and secure, and will ultimately surmount all challenges to present a stronger and more united party to Nigerians as a credible alternative to the ruling party.”

Both the governors’ bloc and the Wike-aligned faction had earlier approached INEC seeking official recognition. The electoral body initially declined to acknowledge either side, sparking multiple legal disputes as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

The ongoing leadership crisis has its roots in a Federal High Court ruling in Ibadan last Friday, which nullified the PDP National Convention held on November 15, 2025, and barred Turaki (SAN) and several others from parading themselves as national officers of the party. Prior to the judgment, PDP governors had backed the Ibadan convention, which produced Turaki and members of the NWC for a four-year term.

Despite the court ruling, Wike and his allies, including Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, insist on their positions as Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary, respectively.

Ahead of the expiration of former Chairman Umar Damagum’s tenure on December 9, the Wike-aligned camp had established a 13-member caretaker committee on December 8, giving it a 60-day mandate.

They have welcomed INEC’s recognition, pledging to organise a fresh convention to elect new NWC officials.