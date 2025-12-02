VIDEO: PDP Issues Expulsion Certificates To Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday issued expulsion certificates to 11 party chieftains, including the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

On November 15, the opposition party had announced the suspension of Wike, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; former National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; former National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; ex-National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade and former lawmaker, Mao Ohuabunwa.

Also suspended were former Imo state PDP Chairman, Austine Nwachukwu; former Abia state PDP chairman, Amah Nnanna Abraham; former National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih; and Turnah George.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Kabiru Turaki-led national working committee (NWC) of the PDP NWC is committed to discipline to revive the opposition party.

