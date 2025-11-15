(FULL LIST) PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, from the party, for anti-party activities.

The party also expelled the National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, and eight others.

The decision was taken at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party unanimously voted to expel them for anti-party activities and fostering disunity with a series of litigation against the interests of the party.

The national convention, which is currently being held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, has delegates from 17 states across the country in attendance.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, put the vote forward for members to adopt and ratify the expulsion of those involved, and it was unanimously accepted.

Also present at the convention are Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Others are the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Gombe counterpart, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; and the Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, among others.

Below is the full list of those expelled by the party at the convention:

1. Nyesom Wike

2. Ayo Fayose

3. Senator Samuel Anyanwu

4. Umar Bature

5. Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN,

6. Mohammed Abdulrahman

7. Senator Mao Ohuabunwa

8. Austine Nwachukwu

9. Abraham Amah

10. George Turner

11. Chief Dan Orbih