‘PDP Is Back,’ Turaki Says As Party Leaders Meet Obasanjo

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, has expressed the party’s readiness to win the upcoming off-season governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

Turaki spoke after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Paying tribute to Chief Obasanjo and other founding fathers of the party, Turaki stated that the PDP is more determined than ever to reclaim its rightful position in Nigeria’s political arena.

He was accompanied by former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida, former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State Taofeek Arapaja, and Ogun State PDP Chairman Abayomi Tella, among others.

“During our recent Congress in Ibadan, we came to introduce ourselves to our father, former President under the PDP administration, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. I did not come alone. The former Senate President and BOT Chairman of our great party, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, is here.

“Likewise, our National Secretary, the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, and two former governors of Niger and Plateau States, Alhaji Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Sen. Jonah Jang, are also part of the entourage,” Turaki said.

He added, “We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power. We also came to appreciate his role in building strong institutions that the country continues to benefit from today. Furthermore, we sought his guidance and inspiration as an oracle to help us in the gargantuan task that lies ahead.”

Turaki used a proverb to illustrate the value of learning from experience: “A woman who started cooking before you must definitely have more broken pots. We have come to see our father here in Abeokuta, and we have spoken to Baba, and Baba too has spoken to us. We are enriched.”

He continued, “We now realize more than ever that while the task ahead may not be easy, the inspiration and guidance received from Baba today have prepared us to go all the way and take PDP back to the seat of power come 2027.”

Turaki outlined the party’s strategy, saying, “PDP is battle-ready for 2027. As a mark of readiness, we shall first reclaim Ekiti State, followed by Osun State. By the time we win these two states, no one will doubt that PDP is on the rise and ready to challenge the APC government’s incompetence and maladministration.”

He also emphasized unity among party members. “The advice I give PDP members globally is that PDP is back and is ready to take its rightful place in the democratic process of the country. Since our convention in Ibadan, the APC is more worried than ever. The equation has changed, and PDP is prepared to send them packing in 2027,” he said.

In his remarks, Ogun State PDP Chairman Abayomi Tella described the visit as a “new dawn” for the party. “Party members are happy, our hope is rekindled. The era of past shenanigans is over. It is a new dawn, and we are all ready,” he said.

On the 2027 elections, Tella added, “It will be the people versus political parties. Whether it’s APC or PDP, the people of Ogun State have tasted water and palm oil, and they understand the difference. With the support of the people, PDP will get the mantle of leadership in 2027. Everyone is tired of this government, and we are battle-ready.”

He concluded with a warning, “What happened in 2023 will not repeat itself. What happened during the Remo Federal Constituency by-election in August will not repeat. We are all indigenes and residents of this state, and we have the right to vote and be voted for. No one can stop us from exercising that right in 2027.”