Defence Minister Receives New Service Chiefs

See the statement issued below:
PRESS RELEASE
TUESDAY, 28TH OCTOBER 2025
Defence Minister Badaru Receives Newly Appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs — Advancing Unity, Leadership and Strategic Direction
The Honourable Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, CON, mni, today, Tuesday, 28 October 2025, received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the 3 Service Chiefs during their maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.
In attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen OO Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen W Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal SK Aneke.
The visit underscores the Minister’s commitment to building a cohesive defence leadership anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. It also kickstarts a renewed drive toward a unified strategy and decisive action in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests under the guidance of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR..
Mati Ali
PA (Media & Publicity) to the Honourable Minister