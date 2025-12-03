‘Trump Is On Our Neck,’ Akpabio Rules Out Take-A-Bow Treatment For Gen Musa During Ministerial Screening

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of the Defence Minister nominee, Christopher Musa, to ‘take a bow and go’ during his screening at the upper chamber.

He admitted that the Nigerian government is under pressure by the United States President, Donald Trump, to tackle the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Akpabio, who presided over the screening exercise, said that the purpose of the session was to ask questions that would reassure Nigerians during a period of heightened insecurity.

The Senate President, therefore, urged the nominee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported withdrawal of soldiers from the Kebbi school where the recent abduction of schoolgirls took place.

READ ALSO: Senate Screens Ex-CDS Musa As Defence Minister Nominee

“This is not the time for politics of ‘bow and go’. Even Donald Trump is on our neck. We’ve not asked him what his response will be to Donald Trump,” he said.

“A nominee for Minister of Defence, and you stand up and say he should take a bow and go, with so many questions on the mouth of Nigerians and over 200 children still in the bush and being tortured. Let’s give the man the opportunity to give Nigerians hope.”

Community Resilience

The former CDS underpinned the importance of building the capacity of local communities and adopting a whole-of-society approach that integrates technology, community participation, and coordinated security operations.

According to him, such measures are critical to effectively addressing and ending the recurring incidents of kidnapping.

The nominee also highlighted the need to improve accountability within the armed forces while calling for full cooperation and coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He said many agencies were not operating at full capacity and must harmonise their roles with one another and with neighbouring countries, given the transnational nature of terrorism.

He warned that Nigeria had more to lose if security institutions failed to work together, noting that terrorists often perceive the country as rich and therefore a prime target.

He reiterated the need for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and banditry, anchored on collaboration with local communities, since security is localised.

The nominee further pointed out that many existing laws remain obsolete and require urgent review.

He identified unregulated mining activities as a major source of funding for criminal groups and underscored the need for tighter monitoring supported by modern technology.

General Musa was nominated following the resignation of former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, who stepped down, citing ill health.

Musa had been widely expected to replace Badaru.

President Tinubu formally forwarded Musa’s name to the Senate in a letter transmitted to Akpabio on Tuesday.

This comes amid escalating security issues, including the abduction of 303 pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, Niger State. Fifty of the abducted pupils reportedly escaped and have reunited with their families.

Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, confirmed their return, saying, “As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.”

The update, signed by his media aide Daniel Atori, stated: “For the records, we now have 251 primary pupils, 14 secondary students and 12 teachers still with their abductors.”