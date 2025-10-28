Governor Otu Presents ₦780.6bn “Budget Of Inclusive Growth” For 2026

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has presented a ₦780.59 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a “Budget of Inclusive Growth.”

Governor Otu said the proposal aims to consolidate the gains of his administration’s People First agenda, emphasizing that the annual budget presentation represents “a sacred social contract between government and the governed.”

According to him, the 2026 budget was developed through extensive consultations with civil society groups, private sector stakeholders, NGOs, and citizens.

He announced a policy shift from measuring growth by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the Human Development Index (HDI), pledging to focus on improving education, healthcare, and access to electricity, especially for rural communities.

The governor revealed plans to operationalize the Cross River Social Investment Programme (CRSIP) to empower the elderly, women, youth, and vulnerable groups through a non-political, multi-sectoral approach.

Out of the ₦780.59 billion proposal, ₦519.6 billion (67%) is allocated to capital expenditure, while ₦260.96 billion (33%) is set aside for recurrent spending — representing a 17 percent increase over the 2025 budget. Sectoral allocations include ₦421 billion for the economic sector, ₦163 billion for social services, ₦164 billion for general administration, ₦28 billion for law and justice, and ₦3.6 billion for regional development.

Governor Otu noted that the 2025 “Budget of Sustainable Growth” was revised from ₦538 billion to ₦642 billion following improved revenue inflows and prudent resource management. The adjustment, he said, funded critical projects such as road repairs, rural electrification, and maternal and child health initiatives.

Highlighting last year’s performance, the governor said Cross River ranked number one nationwide in routine immunization coverage at 95 per cent, reflecting the success of the People First policy. He cited completed and ongoing projects including the Adiabo–Ikoneto Road, Esuk Utan–Depot dual carriageway, and the Yahe–Ebo–Wanakom–Wanikade Road.

Otu also mentioned progress in power and healthcare delivery, including the installation of solar streetlights, rural mini-grids, renovated hospitals across all senatorial districts, and the near completion of the Ikom General Hospital. He added that all schools of nursing in the state have now achieved full accreditation.

Providing infrastructure updates, the governor disclosed that work on the Obudu Passenger and Cargo Airport is nearing completion, while negotiations for the Bakassi Deep Seaport are ongoing.

On governance, Otu announced the full implementation of the national minimum wage, partial clearance of retirees’ gratuities, and the extension of fibre optic connectivity across MDAs for improved service delivery. He also confirmed that the state’s land administration system has been digitized with resumed issuance of Certificates of Occupancy.

Governor Otu concluded that the 2026 budget was crafted to “strengthen our revenue base, drive human capital development, and build a prosperous, peaceful, and resilient Cross River State.”