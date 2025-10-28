U-17 Women’s W/Cup: Italy Thump Nigeria’s Flamingos 4-0

Nigeria have crashed out of the 2025 U-17 Women’s World Cup following a 4-0 defeat to Italy on Tuesday.

The Flamingos reached the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams but were undone by poor goalkeeping, as the Italians scored three second-half goals to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria gave a good account of themselves in the first half, pressing the Italians in search of a goal. However, the game ended 1-0 after 45 minutes of action, following a strike from Anna Copelli.

The Italians doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Caterina Venturelli, while Giulia Robino made it 3-0 for the Europeans. In the 93rd minute, Rachele Giudici added a fourth on a festive night for Italy, sealing the Flamingos’ exit from the competition.

Nigeria had reached the Round of 16 after beating Samoa 4-0. That win ensured they finished as one of the best runners-up, having earlier lost 1-0 to France and 4-1 to Canada.

The Flamingos finished third in the 2022 edition — their best outing in the competition’s history.

In other games, reigning champions North Korea advanced to the next phase after mauling hosts Morocco 6-1. The North Africans got a consolation goal through Maissane Ferkous following a rebound.

Brazil cruised to a 3-0 win over China, scoring twice in quick succession in the second half. The South Americans will face the winner of the match between Canada and Zambia in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Maren Groothoff was the hero of the night as the Netherlands edged the USA 7-6 on penalties to reach the last eight.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time. Liv Pennock gave the Dutch the lead, but the Americans equalised after the break through a long-range strike by Micayla Johnson.