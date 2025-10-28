US Govt Seals $80bn Nuclear ‘Partnership’ For AI

The Trump administration has entered into a new $80 billion “strategic partnership” to boost nuclear power generation to support AI deployment, one of its partners on the project announced Tuesday.

The initiative anticipates “at least $80 billion of new reactors” across the United States to “accelerate nuclear power and artificial intelligence deployment in America,” said a press release from Brookfield Asset Management, which will partner with Westinghouse Electric Company and Cameco Corporation.

The press release did not specify a timeframe for the buildout. A Brookfield spokesman said the announcement was related to Trump’s May executive order to have 10 “new large reactors with complete design under construction by 2030.”

The US government is responsible for the capital to begin the project, the Brookfield spokesman said.

The announcement marks Washington’s most tangible investment in nuclear power since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

Tech giants such as Google and Microsoft have also unveiled major nuclear initiatives to meet hefty AI-related energy demand.

The initiative “will help unleash President Trump’s grand vision to fully energize America and win the global AI race,” said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “President Trump promised a renaissance of nuclear power, and now he is delivering.”

Besides the AI “race,” which the Trump administration characterizes as a national security priority, the press release also hints at a considerable economic lift from the venture.

Each two-unit Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear project “sustains 45,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs in 43 states” and national deployment will create more than 100,000 construction jobs, said the joint press release.