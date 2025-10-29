Senate Confirms Nomination Of Service Chiefs

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the positions of service chiefs.

Those confirmed are Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, Wahidi Shaibu as Chief of Army staff, Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval staff, and Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation followed a two-hour closed-door session where senators questioned the nominees on their plans to strengthen national security and reform the armed forces.

Earlier, President Tinubu has urged the upper chamber to screen and confirm the nominees.

In line with the President’s request, the Senate chamber dedicated its Wednesday plenary to the exercise, holding a closed-door session that lasted over two hours.

While the interactive session lasted, the lawmakers wanted to know the nominees’ plans to strengthen intelligence coordination, modernise military operations, and restore public trust in the armed forces.

Thereafter, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, later put the question for their confirmation to a voice vote, which was unanimously approved by the chamber.

He then commended the President for the selection, stressing that nominees possess the experience and credibility required to reposition the military.

According to Akpabio, the confirmation of the nominees represents a renewed national confidence in the Tinubu administration’s security reforms and a clear signal that the government remains focused on protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The Senate President also hailed the red chamber for devoting its entire sitting to the confirmation exercise, describing it as an act of patriotic duty.

More to follow…