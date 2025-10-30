AFRIMA Postpones 9th Edition To January 2026

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have postponed the 9th edition of the awards to January 2026.

The organisers confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, announcing that the event will now be held from Wednesday, January 7 to Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event was earlier scheduled for November 25–30, 2025, but was rescheduled after extensive consultations with partners, artistes, and stakeholders across Africa and the diaspora.

Acting Director of Social Development, Culture and Sports at the AUC, Angela Martins, said the commission remains proud to partner with AFRIMA in promoting Africa’s creative excellence and global influence.

“This relationship aligns with the AU’s Cultural Policy for Africa and Agenda 2063. Both prioritise the creative economy as a driver of sustainable development, youth empowerment, and continental integration.

“The new dates for the 9th AFRIMA in January 2026 provide an exciting opportunity to further showcase Africa’s diversity, innovation, and unity to the world,” Martins said.

Meanwhile, in April 2025, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared the state’s readiness to host the event, saying it aligns with his administration’s vision to make the creative and tourism sectors key pillars of development.

In May 2025, the AU and AFRIMA officially announced Lagos as the host city at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

By September 2025, the organisers unveiled the nominees’ list, featuring leading artistes such as Burna Boy, Davido, DJ Maphorisa, El Grande Toto, Rema, Shallipopi, and Ayra Starr. Public voting had opened globally on September 10, 2025.

Rationale

AFRIMA’s Regional Director for Central Africa, Nde Ndifonka, popularly known as Wax Dey, said the new date would ensure a world-class experience.

“AFRIMA is not just an award show; it is Africa’s global music stage. Rescheduling the 9th edition to January allows us to deliver a truly world-class celebration that reflects Africa’s creative power.

“It also ensures that more of our stakeholders, artistes, fans, media, and partners can participate fully. This is about giving African music the grand platform it deserves,” Ndifonka said.

The 9th AFRIMA will be hosted in partnership with the African Union Commission, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the Lagos State Government as the official host city.

The week-long festival will feature a mix of music, culture, and entertainment.

It will open on January 7, 2026, with a Welcome Soirée for nominees and delegates, alongside the AFRIMA Diamond Showcase, which will spotlight 15 emerging African talents.

On January 8, 2026, the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) will take place, followed by the Music Icons’ Night, a celebration of legends who have shaped the continent’s music heritage.

Activities on January 9, 2026, will include school outreach, a host city cultural tour, and a courtesy reception with the Lagos State Government. The day will close with the AFRIMA Music Village, an open-air concert featuring live performances from top stars.

The Nominees and Industry Party will follow on January 10, celebrating past winners, nominees, and sponsors.

The celebration will climax on Sunday, January 11, 2026, with the live AFRIMA Awards Ceremony at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, broadcast to over 84 countries.