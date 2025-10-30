FG Set To Implement Single Window Policy At Nigerian Ports By 2026

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to implement the National Single Window at Nigeria’s ports by 2026.

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the initiative aims to harmonise port documentation, reduce human contact, and enhance transparency in cargo clearance.

He described the plan as a “game changer” for port operations.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee at the Presidential Villa, Shettima said the policy targets a major reduction in cargo clearance time.

“By the end of 2026, we aim to reduce average cargo clearance time in Nigeria to under seven days,” he said.

According to him, the goal is to make Nigerian ports rank among the top three most efficient trade gateways in Africa.

READ ALSO: Fubara Pledges Support For NDE To Boost Job Creation In Rivers

He noted that the implementation of the National Single Window in the first quarter of 2026 would transform port operations across the country.

Shettima lamented that the cost of clearing goods in Nigeria is 30 per cent higher than in many regional peers, noting that such inefficiencies discourage investment, raise consumer prices, and weaken export competitiveness.

“Our ports record cargo dwell times 475 per cent above the global average benchmark. We cannot afford to continue down this path,” he said.

The Vice President directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), NAFDAC, SON, and other agencies to develop a roadmap for an effective weights and measures framework.

He explained that the framework would ensure fairness in trade by verifying weighing equipment and protecting consumers from fraud.

According to him, accurate measurement is key to efficiency and global trade standards.

Boosting Efficiency

Shettima expressed optimism that the pending Executive Order on Joint Physical Inspection before President Bola Tinubu would address long-standing bottlenecks.

“It marks the dawn of a new era where agencies work together and systems speak a common language,” he said.

He stressed that the new order would ensure predictability, transparency, and speed in port operations.

The Vice President urged synergy among agencies, saying the era of working in isolation was over.

“No reform succeeds without ownership,” he declared.

He called on all port-related agencies, including NPA, Customs, NAFDAC, NDLEA, SON, Immigration, and Quarantine Service, to operate as a unified value chain.

“Inter-agency rivalry must give way to collaboration,” he said. “Our efficiency depends on how well we work together.”

The Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zahrah Audu, highlighted the impact of poor port operations on the Ease of Doing Business.

She urged stakeholders to improve efficiency, stressing that the committee’s work reflects a shared commitment to make Nigeria’s ports globally competitive.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Abubakar Dantsoho, emphasised that efficiency cannot be achieved without synergy.

“Until there is collaboration and partnership, you cannot achieve efficiency at the ports,” he said.

He noted that the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee has recorded progress through joint inspection and boarding by relevant agencies.

Dantsoho listed technology adoption, infrastructure upgrades, and human capacity development as priorities to boost port competitiveness.

He added that these efforts would ensure Nigeria remains relevant in regional and global trade.