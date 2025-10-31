National Convention: PDP Rejects Judgement, Asks Members To Proceed With Preparations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Federal High Court did not stop it from holding the party’s planned national convention, directing members, chapters, and various organs to focus on their preparations.

On Friday, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the planned 2025 National Convention of the PDP until the party complies with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution and the Electoral Act are met.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party, the judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law as well as its guidelines and regulations.

But in a swift reaction, the opposition party rejected the court’s judgement.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the action of the court does not invalidate the party’s ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new national officers.

He described the judgement as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic processes, saying the party has directed its legal team to appeal the judgement.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho today, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process,” the statement read.

“However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party

“Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country.”