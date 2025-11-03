From Technocrats To Activists: The 16 Faces Eyeing Anambra’s Top Job

As residents of Anambra prepare to elect their governor, the people of the south-eastern state will have an array of candidates to choose from.

From technocrats to seasoned business professionals, the profile of candidates, who have reeled out their manifestos in a bid to woo voters, reflects the vibrant and diverse political landscape in Anambra.

READ ALSO: 16 Candidates Face Off In Anambra Gov Election As Key Issues Take Centre Stage

The exercise is billed for Saturday, November 8, 2025, with 16 political parties cleared to contest the election that will produce the candidate to occupy the Light House Awka.

Channels Television spotlights all 16 candidates, comprising 14 men and two women, gunning for Anambra’s top job:

Onyeze Charles Chidi — Accord

The Accord Party flagbearer, 54, is a philanthropist and will be running with Ezeadili Appolonia. He was selected unopposed by the party during its governorship primary election held in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

One of his campaign promises is to tackle insecurity and boost Anambra State’s economy.

Nweke Japhet —Action Alliance

The AA candidate has Elvis Obi as his running mate. The 55-year-old is the CEO of Blue Shield Security Company Limited.

Nweke won the party’s primary election in April, scoring 58 votes. The AA candidate believes the South-East state needs inclusive governance, not alienation.

Ifemeludike Chioma — African Action Congress (AAC)

At 36, Ifemeludike is the youngest of the 16 candidates battling for the exalted seat of power in Anambra.

Her running mate is Kingsley Mgbemena, and with an eight-point agenda, the AAC flagbearer and actress wants to “transform Anambra State into a beacon of progress, prosperity, and good governance in Nigeria”.

Nwosu Chuma —African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Nwosu of the ADC is 61, and an economist. He will be running for the post alongside Nwobu Ndubuisi.

He has a seven-point agenda called SHEEEMS —Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Management, and Social Welfare.

Ukachukwu Nicholas — All Progressives Congress (APC)

Though the APC is leading the country, Ukachukwu will be seeking to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on November 8.

The 58-year-old has Ekwunife Uche as a running mate. He is a native of Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area. Ukachukwu’s key promises include fighting insecurity and fixing the Anambra economy.

Charles Soludo — All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The incumbent, Soludo’s needs no introduction, having served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Now seeking a second term in office, the APGA chieftain will be gunning for the position alongside Ibezim Onyekachukwu — the current deputy governor. Soludo, 64, is wooing residents of the state on the premise of building on his achievements in his first tenure and building smart cities and rails, among others.

Otti Echezona — Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

The APM candidate will be running for the post with Samuel Ezeigwe. Echezona is a 66-year-old politician.

Nweke Chidubem — Action Peoples Party (APP)

Chidubem of the APP will be vying for that office with Okeke Ebele. The 44-year-old governorship candidate studied law, according to his credentials listed on the INEC website.

Okeke Jerry — Boot Party

The Boot party chieftain is an indigene of Ezinifite in Aguata LGA of Anambra State. He studied Civil Engineering at IMT in Enugu. The author is 51 and in 2019 vied for the Anambra State House of Assembly but lost out.

Jerry’s running mate is Ugboma Happiness. He said, “We need new blood in Nigerian politics to end this bad government. This is what the youths want, and I am with the youths”.

George Moghalu — Labour Party (LP)

Moghalu is a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). A former chieftain of the APC, the Labour Party man attended IMT in Enugu State.

He will be running for the post with Okaro Veronica. Moghalu is from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State. He has a 12-point action plan for the South-East state if elected as its governor.

Geoffrey Onyejegbu — New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Onyejegbu of the NNPP is running for the seat with Arinze Victor. He hails from Ichida, Anaocha LGA.

He is a 67-year-old and has vowed to change Anambra’s security architecture, which is part of his five pillars of governance.

Ndidi Olieh — National Rescue Movement (NRM)

The 42-year-old Olieh is also the spokesperson of the NRM. The second of the female candidates for the 2025 Anambra governorship election, her deputy is Ogbe Reginald.

Ezenwafor Jude — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP candidate is into real estate, among others. Ezenwafor, 49, is a former chief protocol officer to ex-governor Peter Obi. He is a former chieftain of the LP, serving as the party’s chairman in Anambra State. He also contested for the LP ticket in 2007.

Ezenwafor’s running mate is Okeke Chukwudi. The PDP candidate survived an attempt on his life in July and has pledged improved security and economic revival, among others.

Chukwurah Vincent — Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Chukwurah is 71, according to his brief profile on INEC’s website. His running mate for this governorship election is Odira Vanatius.

Paul Chukwuma Chukwukah — Young Peoples Party (YPP).

A former chieftain of the APC, Chukwuma, won the YPP primary election conducted using the Option A4 method. He is a 47-year-old and is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Nigeria (UNN).

Okagbue Izuchukwu is his running mate. The YPP flagbearer also holds a first-class degree in Law and wants to prioritize security if elected as governor on November 8, 2025.

Ugwoji Martin — Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He is 59 years old and has Obi Faith as his running mate for this year’s governorship election. According to his profile on the INEC website, Ugwoji has a first school-leaving certificate and a WAEC certificate.