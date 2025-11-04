PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Catholic Archbishop Kaigama In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, at the Presidential Villa in the nation’s capital.

The purpose of Kaigama’s visit to the villa is yet to be ascertained, as sources close to the presidency have not commented on the meeting.

However, the meeting followed a claim by the United States President, Donald Trump, that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria and threatened possible American military intervention if the killings continued.

The genocide claims have triggered conversations and the Nigerian government has since denied the allegations, claiming both Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully.

Last Friday, Trump said he had redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern (CPC)” over claims of Christian genocide in the country.

He also warned the Nigerian government to “better move fast” or he would make good on his threat to stop all US aid and assistance to the country.

The US President threatened to unleash the department of war on Nigeria to fight the terrorists “that attack our cherished Christians”.

But the presidency said President Bola Tinubu and Trump would meet on the Christian genocide claim.

See photos from the visit below: