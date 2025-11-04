Reps In Rowdy Session Over Alleged Illegal Allocation Of Lagos Trade Fair Lands

The House of Representatives experienced a rowdy session on Tuesday following a motion on the alleged illegal and criminal allocation of Federal Government lands at the International Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

The motion, sponsored by Representative Ademorin Kuye, proposed that an investigation be carried out by an ad hoc committee.

However, several members opposed the proposal, insisting that the standing Committee on Commerce, under whose purview the motion falls, should handle it.

Following a vote on the motion, the Deputy Speaker, who was presiding, ruled against it.

Several members continued to express their anger and consistently voted against subsequent motions.

We would later learn that the agitation from members was in protest against non payment of indigenous contractors.

Lawmakers had insisted that there would be no sitting until the contractors are paid, repeatedly shouting down any member who attempts to present one.

Efforts to calm the members have so far proven unsuccessful. The Deputy Speaker subsequently called for an executive session.

The House subsequently adjourned till next week Tuesday for executives to pay contractor and work on the 2024 budget.