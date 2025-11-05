Court Stops Police From Declaring Sowore Wanted

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has restrained the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies from arresting human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

It also restrained them from intimidating or declaring the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) wanted.

Justice Musa Kakaki’s order followed an application filed by Sowore after reports surfaced that the Lagos State Police Command had allegedly declared him wanted in connection with unspecified allegations.

In the ruling, the judge granted an interim injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the Commissioner of Police, from “harassing, intimidating, threatening with arrest, or declaring the applicant wanted pending the determination of the substantive suit”.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, Sowore said the order marked a reaffirmation of his faith in the Nigerian judiciary, even in the face of widespread public skepticism about the system.

According to him, the decision demonstrated that justice is still possible when citizens actively engage the courts to defend their rights.

“Many people say they don’t trust the judiciary, but the trust in our judiciary is not up to the judges—it is up to citizens who show up to say justice must be done.

“I thank the court for having the courage to take up this matter late in the day and for granting this important order,” Sowore said.

The activist alleged that the attempt to declare him wanted was illegal and motivated by political considerations rather than any legitimate investigation.

He described the action of the police as a “drunken declaration,” arguing that no criminal case or invitation had been extended to him before the move to label him a fugitive.

“Under the law, the police do not have the power to just wake up and describe somebody as wanted without any investigation or invitation.

It shows how far institutions have strayed from legality,” he stated.

Sowore, who was flanked by his legal team and supporters, said the order was a reminder that the rule of law still matters in Nigeria, despite increasing cases of political intimidation and misuse of state institutions.

He vowed to continue his activism peacefully and within the bounds of law.

“This struggle is not about me. It is about justice and freedom for all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, gender, or religion.

“The police or anyone in authority must not think they can silence dissent through intimidation,” he said.

Sowore, who has faced multiple arrests and prosecutions in recent years, said he viewed the latest development as part of a wider pattern of harassment targeted at voices of dissent.

However, he maintained that such tactics would not deter him or others advocating for a better country.

“When the state begins to act outside the law, it creates an atmosphere of fear and injustice. But we must resist that peacefully.

“Nigeria can only progress when law enforcement institutions operate within their constitutional limits,” he said.

He also used the occasion to commend his legal counsel for what he described as “dogged commitment to justice” and thanked the judge for hearing the matter despite the lateness of the hour.

“The judge was already tired; it was the last case of the day. Yet he still gave it his attention. That’s what courage looks like,” Sowore remarked.

The court’s order, which was read out to journalists, specifically restrains the police from giving effect to any declaration made by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police on November 3, 2025, portraying Sowore as a wanted person.

The order is expected to subsist pending further hearing on the substantive suit challenging the legality of the police declaration.

The Lagos State Police Command had yet to issue an official response as of press time.