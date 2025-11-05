×

Osimhen Scores His First Champions League Hat-Trick

In the last matchday in the Champions League, the Nigerian scored a brace as Galatasaray, Turkish champions, beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated November 5, 2025
Osimhen joined Gala from Napoli. Photo: X@Galatasaray

 

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has scored his first Champions League hat-trick, bagging three goals as Galatasaray trounced Dutch outfit Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagle opened the scoresheet in the 59th minute of the game with a header.

Osimhen converted from the spot in the 66th minute and completed the hat-trick 12 minutes later after another penalty.

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 4, football match between Ajax and Galatasaray at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on November 5, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

 

In the last matchday in the Champions League, the Nigerian scored a brace as Galatasaray, Turkish champions, beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1.

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 4, football match between Ajax and Galatasaray at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on November 5, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

With three goals on Wednesday, the 26-year-old has now scored 12 goals in his last eight matches for Galatasaray in Europe!

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Galatasaray’s German midfielder #10 Leroy Sane (L) during the UEFA Champions League, league phase day 4, football match between Ajax and Galatasaray at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on November 5, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

 

The victory was the Turkish giants’ third win in a row in the competition following a victory against Liverpool in matchday three, where Osimhen also scored the winner.

