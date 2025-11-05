Osimhen Scores His First Champions League Hat-Trick

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has scored his first Champions League hat-trick, bagging three goals as Galatasaray trounced Dutch outfit Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagle opened the scoresheet in the 59th minute of the game with a header.

Osimhen converted from the spot in the 66th minute and completed the hat-trick 12 minutes later after another penalty.

In the last matchday in the Champions League, the Nigerian scored a brace as Galatasaray, Turkish champions, beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1.

With three goals on Wednesday, the 26-year-old has now scored 12 goals in his last eight matches for Galatasaray in Europe!

Victor Osimhen becomes the first Galatasaray player ever to score a brace in back-to-back Champions League matches #UCL pic.twitter.com/ViKu8pJkak — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 5, 2025

The victory was the Turkish giants’ third win in a row in the competition following a victory against Liverpool in matchday three, where Osimhen also scored the winner.