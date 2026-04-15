PSG ‘Deserved’ Champions League Semi-Final Spot, Says Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk had no complaints after Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by title-holders Paris Saint-Germain in a defeat compounded by a serious injury to Hugo Ekitike.

Ousmane Dembele’s double sealed a 2-0 quarter-final second-leg win for PSG against an outclassed Liverpool on Tuesday.

Six-time European champions Liverpool were, however, still fortunate to be in the tie after escaping from last week’s first leg at the Parc des Princes with just a 2-0 defeat after entering what Reds manager Arne Slot labelled “survival mode”.

Premier League champions Liverpool were much improved compared to the first leg but that was scant consolation to club captain Van Dijk who, when suggested his side had at least given it a go on home soil, replied: “That’s the bare minimum, isn’t it?

“It’s disappointing to be knocked out but PSG deserved to go through.

“Knocking on the door is not enough. I’m disappointed that we were knocked out, but that is the reality. I think PSG deserved to go through based on the two games.”

Tuesday’s loss put paid to any lingering hopes Liverpool had of winning a trophy this season and also appeared to signal an abrupt end to Ekitike’s first season at Anfield.

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The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals in 45 matches in all competitions since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt and was set to go to this summer’s World Cup with France.

But he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after going down awkwardly in the first half, with Slot saying the injury looked “really bad” and would be investigated further on Wednesday.

Liverpool had still to confirm the severity of the injury on Wednesday following reports the striker had ruptured an Achilles tendon, which would potentially sideline him for at least nine months.

Alexander Isak’s return to fitness means he looks set to lead the line against Everton on Sunday in the first Merseyside derby at the Toffees’ new Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Liverpool will continue their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We should be very disappointed at this stage and at this point,” said Van Dijk.

“But a massive game awaits for us. We all know how big it is. It will obviously be a tough one but it is something to look forward to.

“But at this stage, I’m just not in a good place because we got knocked out of the Champions League.”

AFP