Trump Lied To The World With Christian Genocide Claim – Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the United States President, Donald Trump, of lying to the world regarding his claim of killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Falana stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The senior lawyer, however, argued that the allegation by Trump should be a wake-up call for the Federal Government to address the killings in several parts of the country by gunmen.

He said the government has the constitutional mandate to secure lives and property, wondering why such attacks still happen.

Last Friday, Trump said Christianity faced an existential threat in Nigeria, describing the alleged killing as a “mass slaughter”.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed.

“Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” he wrote.

The US president added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening” and directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.

More to follow