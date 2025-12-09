West African Coups: What Nigeria Must Do To Achieve Political Stability — Falana

Amid the recent wave of coups in West Africa, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has outlined the measures Nigeria should take to help strengthen democracy and promote stability across the region.

The human rights lawyer, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said Nigeria must confront the root causes of instability.

“If we want to have political stability in Nigeria, you must address the crisis of the economy, address poverty, tackle illiteracy, and curb insecurity of lives and property,” he said.

He stressed the need for civic freedoms to be expanded and condemned the practice of treating dissent as a crime.

“You must show that the political space will not shrink as it is now. You have a shrinking of the political space, and that must stop. There must be freedom of expression.

“You cannot be charging people with all manner of offences for expressing their views about the affairs of their country,” he said.

The senior lawyer also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to widen democratic participation.

“More importantly, INEC must open the political space and allow ideological political parties to be registered to challenge the status quo. Right now, INEC is not prepared to open the political space,” he said.

Falana stated that many citizens are “unhappy” with current policies, adding that democratic leaders in Africa often suppress the opposition.

‘Allow Pluralism’

The SAN said some leaders misuse state power to weaken pluralism and secure political advantage, and warned Nigeria to avoid this pattern.

According to him, “Nigeria clearly has its job cut out. If you want to stop coups, you must allow political pluralism in Nigeria.

“You cannot have a situation where the country is moving towards a one-party state, and you want to export democracy. Nigeria has to put its house in order to align with political pluralism.”

He added that credible elections require a competitive opposition and said ruling parties in Africa often render opposition groups “impotent” through direct or indirect restrictions.

Asked whether recent coups may continue, Falana said, “It won’t be the last. I’m familiar with the political terrain. Once you put opposition leaders in jail, send them into exile, or kill them, you cannot have political stability.”

He noted similar developments in Benin Republic and urged Nigeria to “show leadership in stabilising the region.”

His comments follow the failed coup attempt in Benin on Sunday, led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri.

The soldiers seized the state television station in Cotonou and announced President Patrice Talon’s removal.

However, the Nigerian troops and the ECOWAS standby force crushed the uprising within hours.

Several people were killed, at least 14 suspects were arrested, and Tigri remains at large, the government revealed.

The plotters cited grievances over worsening security, disputed military promotions, and restrictions on political freedoms linked to the 2026 election.

The African Union, United Nations, European Union, and ECOWAS condemned the coup.

Meanwhile, the Senate has approved troop deployment to Benin Republic following President Bola Tinubu’s request.