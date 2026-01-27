Military Should Have Apologised For Earlier Denial Of Coup Plot – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has criticised the Nigerian military following its announcement that some officers would be arraigned before a military judicial panel over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

The military made the disclosure on Monday, more than three months after it announced, in October 2025, that 16 officers had been arrested for acts of indiscipline and violations of service regulations.

At the time, the military denied reports that the cancellation of the 2025 Independence Day parade was linked to an alleged coup plot, describing the claim as false, malicious, and capable of creating unnecessary tension and distrust among Nigerians.

However, reacting to the military’s latest statement, which acknowledged an alleged plot to overthrow the government, Falana said the development suggested that the authorities deliberately misled the public.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Falana said the military ought to have apologised to Nigerians for its earlier denial.

“Yesterday, the military authorities ought to have apologised to Nigerians. People in authority must learn to take us seriously as a people,” Falana said.

He added that a reversal of such a serious position without an apology was unacceptable.

“If you had made a statement three months ago that there was no coup plot and, in the course of your investigation, discovered that the matter went beyond indiscipline, you ought to have apologised to the Nigerian people,” he said.

According to Falana, a public acknowledgment of the earlier denial and an apology after confirming the allegations would have been a more honourable approach.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, expressed hope that the military would still apologise to Nigerians.

He said the detained officers could not be tried by court martial. According to him, a court martial would have sufficed if the matter were merely one of indiscipline.

However, since it involves an alleged coup plot, he said the officers can only be charged with treason or treasonable felony, offences which are triable only before a Federal or State High Court.

Falana condemned the denial of access to legal counsel for the detained officers, insisting that they have the right to meet with their lawyers, family members, and doctors, rights that, according to him, have been withheld.

The senior lawyer added that up to 42 people had been arrested, and urged that those who have not been formally indicted should be released without further delay.