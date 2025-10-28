Oworonshoki: Falana Counters Lagos Govt, Says Court Order Was Duly Served

The law firm of Falana & Falana Chambers has debunked the claim by the Attorney General of Lagos, that neither he nor any agency of the Lagos State Government was served with the order of court before the latest phase of demolition exercise in the Ajileru Street, Ososa Extension, and Toluwase Extension, located within the Itesiwaju Ajumoni Community Development of the Oworonshoki Area of Lagos State.

In a press release made available to journalists this evening and signed by a counsel, Taiwo Olanwanle on behalf of the firm, Falana & Falana Chambers said, “To set the record straight, the order was given on the 23rd day of October 2025. The enrolled order was served on the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Justice and

“Attorney-General of Lagos State, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Commissioner, Ministry for Physical Planning and Urban Development, respectively before 3pm on Friday, 24th of October 2025 with duly acknowledged copies”.

“After some hours of serving the court order, our office phone lines were inundated with calls from residents informing us that over 50 armed policemen with heavy-duty vehicles were already stationed around the location to commence a fresh demolition”

“Upon this development, our Mr Femi Falana, SAN placed calls to some top Lagos State Government officials including the immediate past General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr Gbolahan Owodunni Oki who is now the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, to intervene by calling off the planned demolition of properties. Mr Oki threatened that the demolition would continue despite the court order and “nothing would happen”.

“Assuming without conceding that the Lagos State Government was unaware of the order, they lack the power to demolish any property in Lagos State without a court sanction. Doing otherwise, as in this occasion, amounts to lawlessness and impunity”.

“In view of the foregoing, there is a need for state actors to submit to court orders, uphold the rule of law and safeguard democratic stability to maintain the integrity of the justice system”.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Denies Willful Demolition Of Oworonshoki Houses

The firm warned that the non-compliance of the Lagos State Government and its officials with a valid court order can lead to chaos and anarchy, thereby eroding public trust in the judicial system.

In a related development, the firm has also written to the Attorney General and his counterpart at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to propose a meeting for Nov. 13 to enable parties map out the modalities needed to settle issues amicably.

A notice of the claimants intention to commence a suit against the government was also attached to the letter.

Falana’s clients who are the claimants are the Itesiwaju Ajumoni Community Development Association of Oworonsoki.