Anambra Gov Poll An Opportunity For INEC To Redeem Its Image — Moghalu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair, and credible election on Saturday.

INEC had earlier scheduled November 8 for the conduct of the off-cycle governorship poll in Anambra State, where the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, is seeking re-election for another four years.

Already, 16 political parties have been cleared by the electoral commission for the exercise, including the LP.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Moghalu said Saturday’s election would create an opportunity for INEC to redeem its image.

READ ALSO: 16 Candidates Face Off In Anambra Gov Election As Key Issues Take Centre Stage

“I will give INEC the benefit of doubt; it will be most unfair of me to sit down here and write them off,” Moghalu said.

“They have the responsibility to deliver free, fair, and credible election to Anambra people. It is an opportunity for INEC to redeemn their image, do what is write and restore the confidence of the people in our election.”

When asked about his expectations of security agencies, the LP candidate expressed confidence that adequate preparations had been made for the election.

He stated that trouble makers, including members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), have no power to truncate the election..

The LP gubernatorial candidate, however, appealed to security operatives to be professional in the discharge of their duties, as well as create an enabling environment for voters to exercise their franchise on Saturday.

“The confidence is that the security agencies, once they become professional and do what they are expected to do, I’m certain that we have peace and a credible environment to have peace.

“I believe also, the IPOB, ESN, or whatever they go by, they don’t have the capacity to stop our election. The point I’m making here, since I have the platform, is to appeal to the security agencies to be very professional. Do what is right, provide the security, provide the enabling environment,” he added.