Dutch Giants Ajax Sack Coach John Heitinga

Dutch giants Ajax said Thursday they had sacked coach John Heitinga after a poor start to the season that has seen them rooted to the bottom of the Champions League table.

“Ajax is looking for a new head coach. In the meantime, Fred Grim will take over Heitinga’s duties,” the four-time European champions said in a statement.

Heitinga signed a two-year contract in May but has not been able to mastermind a turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

His contract would be terminated, Ajax said.

The club’s technical director, Alex Kroes, admitted it was a “painful decision.

“We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes,” said Kroes.

“We have given John that time, but we believe it’s best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team.”

Kroes himself offered his resignation, but the board asked him to stay in place to offer some continuity.

The technical director is under contract until the end of the season.

“Should the club appoint a new technical director earlier, I will hand over my responsibilities at that time,” he said.

The final straw appeared to be yet another humiliating loss in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ajax lost 3-0 at home to Galatasaray, a bruising defeat that came on the back of a 5-1 thrashing away to Chelsea.

A 4-0 loss to Marseille and a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan add up to a miserable record in Europe of zero points, one goal scored, and 14 conceded.

Domestically, Ajax currently sits in fourth place in the Dutch Eredivisie, languishing eight points behind place-setters Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax fans had jeered Heitinga at Stamford Bridge for his substitutions and the supporters appeared to have lost faith in their manager.

The Amsterdam-based club is still recovering from an extraordinary end to last season that saw them throw away the title from a seemingly impregnable position.

With only five matches to play, Ajax were nine points clear and seemingly cruising to the title.

But Ajax somehow contrived to hand the title to PSV Eindhoven, losing twice and drawing twice.

The season before, Ajax had suffered their worst-ever start to a campaign, at one point propping up the Eredivisie table.

Heitinga played at centre-back for Atletico Madrid, Everton and Fulham, retiring in 2016 after a brief second spell with boyhood club Ajax.

He played 87 times for the Netherlands but was sent off in extra time in the 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final.

AFP