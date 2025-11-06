Nigeria’s Nnadozie Nominated For 2025 FIFA The Best Award (FULL LIST)

Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been nominated in FIFA’s “The Best” women’s goalkeeper of the year category, a testament to her impressive form for both club and country in 2025.

The world football governing body said the Nigerian was shortlisted for her showing from 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025.

Your nominees for #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025! — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 6, 2025

“The Nigerian was magnificent as Paris FC stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final, keeping a clean sheet and then denying two penalties in the shootout,” FIFA wrote about the Brighton shot stopper.

“Nnadozie also kept four shutouts in six games as the Super Falcons sunk Morocco in Rabat to reclaim the WAFCON title.”

On the international front, the Nnadozie was a prominent member of Nigeria’s team which won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record 10th time.

The goalkeeper played all six matches and conceeded just thrice – two in open play in the final – as the Super Falcons romped to the title in Morocco.

She kept four clean sheets in the competition, earning her rave reviews from pundits and fans alike.

Other goalkeepers in contention for the prize include Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Cata Coll (Spain), Christiane Endler (Chile), Hannah Hampton (England), Anna Moorhouse (England), and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA).

The FIFA “The Best” shortlist, adds to the swelling number of nominations the 24-year-old has received for her impecable showing for both club and country.

Nnadozie was nominated for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d’Or where she ended fourth.

The Brighton player is also in the running to claim her third CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year in a bounce.