Trump Convinced Nigerian Govt Not Serious, Ready To Tackle Insecurity – Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the United States President Donald Trump is convinced that the Nigerian government is not serious to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

Trump had last Saturday ordered the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In his post, Trump said that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians.”

The US President also reiterated his threat of possible military operations in Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians.

Reacting in an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Momodu asked the Federal Government to be tackle the issue raised by Trump.

He decried the persistent killings by gunmen, urging the security agencies to weed out criminal elements causing mayhem in the country.

“The videos of President Trump that I have watched, it is beyond the usual let’s talk. I think he is convinced about the document that has already been presented to him.

“He is convinced that the Nigerian government is not serious, he is convinced that we are not reday, he is convinced that we are trying to buy time and return to our usual hanky-panky,” he stated.

‘Fighting Terrorism’

In his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s resolve to deepen global engagement and intensify the fight against terrorism and criminality.

The President spoke shortly after an economic briefing by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who reported during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Thursday that the administration’s reform agenda continues to stimulate investor confidence and deliver notable economic gains.

According to the President, the government remains firmly committed to moving the country forward under the Renewed Hope Agenda, despite prevailing political and security pressures.

He also acknowledged the scale of the security and economic challenges confronting the nation.

“The task ahead is immense. But we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, to defeat terrorism and build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria,” he said.