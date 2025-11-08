ADC Candidate, John Nwosu, Accuses APGA Of Vote Buying In Anambra Poll

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, John Nwosu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of massive vote-buying across Anambra State.

Nwosu made the allegation after casting his vote at Oduda Central School, Ward 2, in Nnewi North Local Government Area. He arrived at his polling unit around 11:28 a.m., where he voted.

Speaking to journalists shortly after voting, Nwosu expressed satisfaction with the turnout but criticised the alleged financial inducement by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s party.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, also alleged vote buying and intimidation of party agents in parts of the state.

Ukachukwu voted at Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012, in Nnewi South, where he condemned voters who sold their votes as betraying civic responsibility.

The ongoing election has caused traffic disruptions in Onitsha, as security officials cordoned off the Niger Bridge to ensure the safe movement of election materials and personnel.

Voting continues across 21 local government areas, with accreditation starting as early as 8:30 a.m. in several polling units, including Fegge Community Primary School, Onitsha.

In Aguata Local Government Area, some traders initially opened shops at Nkwo Igboukwu Market, but market leaders later ordered closures to encourage participation.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, urged strict adherence to electoral guidelines, warning that “no excuses for failure will be accepted.”

Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, assured residents of adequate security, confirming that threats in flashpoints like Ihiala had been neutralised.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election features 16 candidates across three senatorial districts. Major contenders include Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).