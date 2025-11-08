Shops Open As Nnewi Residents Shun Anambra Election

Some traders in Nkwo Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area in Nnewi of Anambra State, opened their shops on Saturday despite the ongoing 2025 governorship election.

Channels Television correspondent, Charles Opurum, who reported live from the scene, said market activities were initially in full swing at the Nkwo Ukwu Market before market leaders intervened.

“When we got here, people were selling and doing business. But a few minutes ago, market masters arrived and ordered everyone to close their shops and go home to vote. They warned that anyone found trading would be fined ₦10,000,” our correspondent said.

He added that some traders expressed disinterest in the election, saying they were not motivated to participate. Motorcyclists were also seen riding freely around the market area as business and movement continued in parts of the town.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Aguata has 150,575 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The commission also said 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra, representing 98.8 per cent, collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and are expected to cast their votes across 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

Our correspondent confirmed that INEC officials had arrived at some local governments, including Amawbia and Ekwulobia, adding that no incidents had been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has said political parties should be held responsible if there is voter apathy in the Anambra governorship election.

“If there’s one aspect most political parties have failed, it’s voter mobilisation,” Itodo said during Anambra Decides 2025, a special live coverage on Channels Television.

“If voters are not showing up, parties should take full responsibility. It’s either they’re not communicating well, not reaching the voters, or the voters don’t trust them,” he said.

He explained that many voters might feel disconnected because they see no hope in the candidates presented, adding that parties should focus on clear developmental plans that inspire citizens to participate.

INEC officials began deploying to polling stations in Awka South Local Government Area early Saturday morning.

At St. Matthew Catholic Church, officials were seen leaving for various polling units, while ad hoc staff arrived at the Community Primary School, Amawbia (Wards 01 and 02), at exactly 7:07 a.m.

Buses transporting election materials were also spotted departing as deployment continued across the area.

By 8:30 a.m., voting had commenced in some parts of the state, including Fegge Community Primary School in Onitsha, where residents turned out peacefully.

A civil society representative, Jake Epelle, said residents had little to worry about in terms of security, describing the atmosphere as calm across the state.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, has been urged by election monitors to ensure a credible process, noting that “no excuses for failure will be accepted.”

The election spans three senatorial districts with sixteen candidates contesting.

The Commissioner of Police for the election, Abayomi Shogunle, has assured residents of a peaceful exercise across all flashpoints, including Ihiala, confirming that threats in high-risk areas have been neutralised.