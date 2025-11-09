VIDEO: Moment Policemen Fired Gunshots After INEC Declared Soludo Winner Of Anambra Election

Policemen attached to Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Sunday shot in the air to shortly after he declared as the winner of the governorship election.

Soludo coasted to victory on Sunday morning by winning in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the south-eastern state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Shortly after the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, returned Soludo elected, policemen were seen firing gunshots at the governor’s country home in Isuofia, a community in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The police have yet to react to the video.

Watch the video below: