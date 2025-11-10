Ex-President Shehu Shagari’s Wife Saratu Dies At 89

The family of former President Shehu Shagari has announced the death of his last surviving wife, Hajiya Saratu Shehu Shagari.

She passed away on Monday at the age of 89, after a prolonged illness.

A statement signed by the eldest son of the former president, Captain Mohammed Bala Shagari, confirmed that Saratu died at about 3 p.m.

READ ALSO: Ex-President Shehu Shagari’s Wife, Hadiza Dies At 80

He described her as an embodiment of grace, humility, and quiet strength, who lived a life of dignity and service.

The family also said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.