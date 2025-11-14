[FULL LIST] Bago Submits 30 Commissioner-Nominees For Screening

Two months after dissolving his cabinet, Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has submitted a fresh list of 30 commissioner-nominees to the Niger State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Bago had earlier dissolved the State Executive Council during a meeting at the Council Chamber in Minna.

He appreciated former commissioners for their service and contributions to the development of the state.

At the time, he retained only key officials, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and other principal officers in his office.

In a letter dated November 12, 2025, and addressed to the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, the governor forwarded the names of new nominees for confirmation in line with Section 192(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He noted that the selections were made after extensive consultations and described the nominees as individuals of integrity, proven competence, and commitment to the state’s progress.

Bago appealed to the House to give the nominees prompt consideration to allow for the reconstitution of the State Executive Council.

He expressed confidence that the new commissioners, once confirmed, would play key roles in advancing his administration’s ongoing reforms and development initiatives.

According to a statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Media and Strategy, the nominees have also undergone necessary security clearance processes.

Full List of Commissioner Nominees and zones:

1 Muhammed Qasim Danjuma

2 Mohammed Bello

3 Hadiza Asabe Mohammed

4 Suleiman Umar

5 Murtala Bagana

6 Abdulrazaq Muazu

7 Umar Rabe Sanda

8 Ladidi Bawa

9 Nasiru Mu’azu

10 Faruk Umaru Audi

11 Jacob Baba Yisa

12 Abdullahi Adamu Mamagi

13 Haruna Abubakar Magaji

14 Admau Abdullahi Sheshi

15 Lawal Maikano

16 Phalal Mohammed Bako

17 Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo

18 Mustapha Ndajiwo

19 Muhammad Yakubu Auna

20 Kabiru Abbas

21 Abubakar Umar Abule

22 Aminu Suleiman Takuma

23 Barr Maurice Magaji

24 Abubakar Musa Abule

25 Ahmed Ibrahim Inga

26 Isah Sidi Rijau

27 Hadiza Idris Kuta

28 Abdullahi Maje

29 Obed Nana

30 Bashir Mohammed Lokogoma