[FULL LIST] Bago Submits 30 Commissioner-Nominees For Screening

Two months after dissolving his cabinet, Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has submitted a fresh list of 30 commissioner-nominees to the Niger State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Bago had earlier dissolved the State Executive Council during a meeting at the Council Chamber in Minna.
He appreciated former commissioners for their service and contributions to the development of the state.
At the time, he retained only key officials, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and other principal officers in his office.
In a letter dated November 12, 2025, and addressed to the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, the governor forwarded the names of new nominees for confirmation in line with Section 192(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He noted that the selections were made after extensive consultations and described the nominees as individuals of integrity, proven competence, and commitment to the state’s progress.
Bago appealed to the House to give the nominees prompt consideration to allow for the reconstitution of the State Executive Council.
He expressed confidence that the new commissioners, once confirmed, would play key roles in advancing his administration’s ongoing reforms and development initiatives.
According to a statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Digital Media and Strategy, the nominees have also undergone necessary security clearance processes.
Full List of Commissioner Nominees and zones:
1 Muhammed Qasim Danjuma
2 Mohammed Bello
3 Hadiza Asabe Mohammed
4 Suleiman Umar
5 Murtala Bagana
6 Abdulrazaq Muazu
7 Umar Rabe Sanda
8 Ladidi Bawa
9 Nasiru Mu’azu
10 Faruk Umaru Audi
11 Jacob Baba Yisa
12 Abdullahi Adamu Mamagi
13 Haruna Abubakar Magaji
14 Admau Abdullahi Sheshi
15 Lawal Maikano
16 Phalal Mohammed Bako
17 Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo
18 Mustapha Ndajiwo
19 Muhammad Yakubu Auna
20 Kabiru Abbas
21 Abubakar Umar Abule
22 Aminu Suleiman Takuma
23 Barr Maurice Magaji
24 Abubakar Musa Abule
25 Ahmed Ibrahim Inga
26 Isah Sidi Rijau
27 Hadiza Idris Kuta
28 Abdullahi Maje
29 Obed Nana
30 Bashir Mohammed Lokogoma