Kaduna Govt Proposes ₦985.9bn In 2026 Budget

The Kaduna State Government has proposed a ₦985.9 billion budget for 2026, with the draft including ₦100 million for each of the state’s 255 political wards.

The proposal represents a 25.73 per cent increase from the 2025 appropriation.

The government allocated ₦699.7 billion to capital expenditure and ₦286.2 billion to recurrent spending.

Governor Uba Sani presented the budget during a special town hall meeting in Kaduna.

He said the ward allocation followed citizens’ complaints from earlier consultations.

He explained that residents highlighted major development gaps across rural communities.

Communities Projects

The governor noted that 12 councils saw no road construction for 12 years.

He said this discovery shifted the state to a ward-based development model.

Sani stated that communities would direct their own project choices.

He said decisions on the ₦100 million “will no longer be taken by people on the high table”.

The governor maintained that the money belongs to the communities and must reflect their needs.

He explained that each ward would identify and rank its most urgent projects.

According to him, likely projects include feeder roads, water schemes, health facilities, and farm-to-market routes. Communities may also prioritise security infrastructure and local economic programmes.

The governor said citizen input already influenced government decisions this year. He cited the rise in the water budget from ₦10 million to ₦100 million after public complaints.

He noted that earlier consultations exposed severe infrastructure neglect.

This discovery triggered a large road development programme across all LGAs.

Sani listed several ongoing projects nearing completion.

They include 24km inter-community links, a 35km road in Sanga, and a 22.5km road in Soba. He also mentioned 24.7km in Zangon Kataf and 14.2km in Igabi.

Sani stated that town hall feedback shaped the state’s health investments.

He said Kaduna is now the only state to upgrade 255 PHCs from level one to level two.

He added that this achievement earned Kaduna recognition as the best PHC system in the Northwest.

Healthcare

He said the state is renovating 16 general hospitals, with nine already completed and commissioned.

The governor said wards with strong farming populations will receive targeted support.

He noted that these plans will complement the distribution of nearly 900 trucks of fertiliser.

He also referenced a $250 million agro-industrial deal backed by the Federal Government.

He said the deal aims to improve market access and increase rural incomes.

Sani highlighted Kaduna’s growing skills development programmes.

Youth Empowerment

He said 90,000 youths are enrolled under the Federal Government’s TX training scheme.

He added that communities can sponsor vocational and digital training from the ward funds.

He also said major transport projects will support ward economies.

He mentioned the planned BRT system and the proposed 44km light rail project.

The governor said the philosophy behind the ₦100 million allocation is fairness.

He stressed that development must reach every ward “irrespective of who they voted for, where they come from or what religion they practise.”

He concluded that the budget model is built on trust and inclusion.

“No ward, no community, no LGA will be left behind. The 2026 budget is your budget, and the ₦100 million is for you to decide, not for the government to dictate,” he said.