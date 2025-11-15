Ibadan National Convention Will Mark PDP’s Turnaround – Makinde

Oyo State Governor and host of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention tagged Ibadan 2025, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the convention would go into the annals as the one that brought the turnaround to the PDP nationally.

The governor stated this on Saturday during his welcome address at the convention, which was held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, who described PDP members as resilient, said there was a long stretch of battle to get to the point where the party was able to hold the convention, but it was worth the while.

He said: “I want to welcome everyone to this convention — the resilient members of the PDP. Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We have fought a long stretch of battle to get to this point, but here we are. And by the grace of God, this convention will go down as the convention that brought a turn-around to the PDP nationally.”

Governor Makinde welcomed all PDP leaders and delegates to Ibadan, the capital of the Pacesetter State, charging them to relish the beauty of Ibadan and to enjoy amala, the city’s beloved food.

He added, “So, as you go around, don’t only politick, you should also use the opportunity to take amala and gbegiri in Ibadan.

“On that note, on behalf of the people of Oyo State, especially members of the PDP, we welcome you.”

Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, said that Nigerians were looking forward to PDP to pull them out of the quagmire and the Ibadan National Convention was needed for the party to take up that call.

He called on the PDP to reinvent itself, saying though the party has gone through a lot, its soul has remained intact.

He said: “Power to the party stands for a party solidly formed on the tenets of courage and democratic ideals to rescue Nigeria. And it must at all times never veer off from the course of our fundamental tenets.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are still looking up to us to play that role that has always been our tradition.

“Indeed, Nigeria has reset back to the pre-PDP era and is dearly looking up to the PDP to pull its arm.

“We have an opportunity, especially with this convention, to answer this call. Distinguished delegates, party leaders, to take up this call we must agree that as a party we have a huge responsibility to reinvent ourselves.

“We must admit that whatever bad that has happened to Nigeria over the past few years has also happened to our party. Fractured commitment, minimal party loyalty, and disoriented focus which has left us disunited and in disarray.

“In the midst of all these, some of us have left, yet some of us have remained. The soul of the party is still intact because there are men and women who believe in the party’s fundamental tenets which are embedded in its rescue mission and its capacity to give Nigeria true democratic governance.

“Today, I want to use this opportunity to call on all members that have left the party to return back home.

“Yes, we have had our obstacles, but we must also remember that we have had our good times.

“The journey to this convention has been bumpy. And bumpy is always the character that defies every good journey. It is a sign that we are up to a good cause. What we need is entrenched unity of purpose and better resolve and courage to soldier on beyond the election of our national officers.”

In their various goodwill messages, representatives of the PDP Governors’ Forum, PDP BoT, National Assembly Caucuses, among others, all declared that the holding of the convention showed to the world that the PDP is a resilient party and that it cannot be killed off.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP Governors, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, said the PDP has come to the convention as a united front determined to save the future of Nigeria.

Lawal, who was flanked by Governors Mohammed and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, charged all PDP members to give the party the maximum support needed.

He said: “As you can see, we are here today as a united front to take this party forward. We are appealing to everyone that is here to give us the maximum support so that we can save the future of Nigeria. I wish us a successful deliberation.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said he and the BoT felt fulfilled that the Ibadan National Convention became a reality, saying that the gathering was a testament to the PDP’s resilience, democratic spirit and commitment to making Nigeria better.

Noting that the PDP would not die, Wabara called on all members to put forward the spirit of togetherness and sacrifice.

He appreciated Governor Makinde for his resilience and for the resources committed to the convention, just as he lauded the Damagum-led NWC, the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Fintiri and other governors.

Wabara said: “We are doing it again. The history of PDP cannot be written without your support and input in this party. I want to thank the delegates for coming but I can’t do that without thanking the host governor, His Excellency Seyi Makinde for his resilience and for the resources. It is not easy.

“For those of us who believe in this party, I welcome you all. This party will not die. This gathering is a testament to our resilience, Democratic spirit and collective commitment to the ideals of unity, progress and service to the Nigerian people.

“Today, we assembled to elect a new National Working Committee and I enjoin every member of our party to put forward the spirit of togetherness, sacrifice and loyalty. Let’s match forward for the greater goal ahead of us.

“I also congratulate our party for coming out stronger and united after the challenges we had faced in recent times. This has reaffirmed our enduring relevance and strengthened our resolve to reclaim our place as the leading democratic political party in Nigeria.”

He charged the incoming NWC to deepen consultations and run an inclusive leadership, saying “so, I want to charge the new NWC to embrace inclusiveness, open your arms to new members, and deepen consultations across all levels. The task ahead requires unity of purpose, boldness, courage, discipline and an unwavering focus on the aspirations of Nigerians, who look to our party for hope and leadership.”

On behalf of the PDP Senator Caucus, Senator Abdul Ningi, said the convention meant that the PDP had come, seen and conquered.

He said: “We have come, we have seen and we have conquered. The multitude that we have seen here today means that PDP is not dead, and it cannot die. It is important to send the message that the PDP is the people’s party and we will continue to do what is right by the people.”

Similarly, Hon. Fred Agbedi, who spoke on behalf of the House of Representatives PDP Caucus, said the caucus will stand shoulder to shoulder with the leadership of the party to reposition it and accomplish its objectives.

He noted that no growing organisation will be without challenges, but that fifth columnists must be tackled to ensure they do not destroy the party.