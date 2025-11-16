Ajibade Listed, Okoronkwo Missing In Final Shortlist For CAF Women’s Best Player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s Rasheedat Ajibade has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year. Still, compatriot Esther Okoronkwo was surprisingly missing from the three footballers named in the last three.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the final list of players for the prize on Sunday evening.

Okoronkwo of the AFC Toronto was on the initial 10-person shortlist announced earlier.

However, she was omitted from the final shortlist, with the Moroccan duo of Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy completing the last trio for the award.

Okoronkwo was part of Nigeria’s team that won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) earlier in the year. She was Player of the Match in the Super Falcons’ historic comeback against Morocco in the final.

PSG’s Ajibade clinched the Player of the Competition after an impressive outing, which saw her voted as the woman of the match on three occasions during Nigeria’s six-game run to their 10th WAFCON.

Meanwhile, Chiamaka Nnadozie is on course for a hat-trick in the Goalkeeper of the Year prize. The Brighton footballer is on the final shortlist for the category.

The 24-year-old has claimed the award twice in a row and is gunning for her third laurel as Africa’s best shotstopper.

Her compatriot, Moshood Shakirat, was also on the final list for the Best Young Player prize for women.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will also be aiming to win the national team of the year after an impressive year that saw them win a record-extending WAFCON.