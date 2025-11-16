×

India Says Accomplice Of Delhi Car Blast ‘Suicide Bomber’ Arrested

The NIA's statement said the attack "claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured".

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated November 16, 2025
Twitter
India
Indian paramilitary troopers frisk a pedestrian during a random search in Srinagar on November 11, 2025. Indian crime scene investigators scoured on November 11 through the wreckage of a car that exploded hours earlier in the heart of the capital, killing at least eight people.

 

Indian authorities said on Sunday that a deadly car blast in New Delhi last week was an attack carried out by a “suicide bomber”, announcing the arrest of an accomplice.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s counter-terrorism law enforcement body, said the attacker and the second suspect were both from Indian-administered Kashmir, where police have carried out sweeping raids in recent days.

READ ALSO: Turkey Seeks To Host Next COP As Co-Presidency Plans Falter

Announcing “a breakthrough” in the investigation, the NIA said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, describing him as an accomplice of the “suicide bomber” under whose name “the car involved in the attack was registered”.

 

India
Policemen search a car during a random checking of vehicles in the old quarters of Delhi, on November 11, 2025.
Indian crime scene investigators scoured on November 11 through the wreckage of a car that exploded hours earlier in the heart of the capital, killing at least eight people.

He had come to Delhi to “facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast”, according to a statement from the counter-terrorism agency.

It identified the driver as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Kashmir who was an assistant professor in general medicine at a university in the northern state of Haryana.

The explosion on Monday took place near a busy metro station close to the landmark Red Fort in the capital’s Old Delhi quarter, where the prime minister delivers the annual Independence Day address.

A hospital official has said the blast killed 12 people. It was unclear whether Nabi was included in the toll.

 

Family members of a victim mourn his death a day after a blast near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, inside their residence in New Delhi on November 11, 2025.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, called a deadly car explosion in the heart of the capital that killed at least eight people a “conspiracy”, vowing those responsible will face justice.

The NIA’s statement said the attack “claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured”.

The NIA said it had seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the attack a “conspiracy”, and his government vowed to bring the “perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors” to justice.

It was the most significant security incident since April 22, when 26 mainly Hindu civilians were killed at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, triggering clashes with Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full. Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad.

More Stories