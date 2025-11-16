LIVE: Nigeria Vs DR Congo – CAF World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs Final

Hello and welcome! Thanks for joining us as Nigeria take on DR Congo in the CAF playoff final for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

The stakes are high as the winner of this African playoff will advance to the six-nation intercontinental tournament in Mexico in March, a competition that will feature teams from every football region except Europe.

The loser of Sunday’s match, meanwhile, will exit the race for a World Cup that will see a record 48 nations compete across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Both Nigeria and DR Congo earned this second chance after finishing as the best runners-up in their respective African qualifying groups, giving them one last shot at glory.

In the semi-final, the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 while the Leopards of DR Congo pip Cameroon by a lone goal.

The Super Eagles, led by Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen, are determined not to repeat the heartbreak of missing out on Qatar 2022 after a playoff loss to Ghana.

Nigeria have never missed consecutive World Cups since their debut in 1994 and are eager to reclaim their spot on football’s biggest stage.

DR Congo, on the other hand, have far fewer appearances to their name. The only time they played at a World Cup was in 1974, back when the nation was known as Zaire, making this clash a historic opportunity for the Central Africans.

DR Congo Team News

MATCHDAY | Nigeria RD Congo Stade Prince Héritier Moulay Hassan (Rabat, Maroc)

Coup d’envoi : 20h (heure de Kinshasa)

Finale – Barrage Coupe du Monde 2026 (Zone Afrique) Le XI de départ des Léopards :

Nigeria Team News

TEAM NEWS ️ Two changes from our win over Gabon.

Iwobi pulls the strings in midfield.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Nwabali; Fredrick, Sanusi, Ajayi, Bassey; Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi; Lookman, Chukwueze, Osimhen.

Super Eagles Arrive Moulay Hassan Stadium

6:46 pm: The Super Eagles arrive the match venue

We Are Going To Give Our All

French coach Sebastien Desabre has transformed the always talented but often erratic Congolese into a combative outfit captained by outstanding centre-back Mbemba from Ligue 1 club Lille.

“We have experienced players. What we are putting in place has not happened overnight. We are going to give our all against Nigeria,” promised Desabre.

Victory Over Gabon Means Nothing

Nigeria are 19 places above DR Congo in the world rankings and favourites to win the clash of the Super Eagles and the Leopards, but Ivory Coast-born coach Eric Chelle is cautious.

“The victory over Gabon means nothing. We now face formidable opponents in DR Congo and, assuming we win, there will be time to celebrate.

“We are trying to create an identity. My players understand what I want and are improving mentally and technically with each international window.

“The key to success over Gabon was passion. It was about working together. We have to rediscover that passion against the Congolese,” added the 48-year-old former Mali coach.

Ndidi Boost For Nigeria

Nigeria has received a major boost with Wilfred Ndidi confirmed available for selection.

The ex-Leicester City midfielder had seemed at risk of suspension after receiving a yellow card in Thursday’s semi-final victory over Gabon—his second in the qualification stage.

However, it was clarified on Saturday that yellow cards accumulated during World Cup qualifiers do not carry over into the play-offs, meaning Ndidi is cleared to feature.

Head To Head

Nigeria wins: 2

DR Congo wins: 3

Draws: 1

Encounters between these two countries are relatively uncommon, with DR Congo holding the upper hand overall.

Nigeria ‘Wants To Be At The World Cup’

William Troost Ekong believes the team is focused on the task ahead: “We’re not trying to prove anything to anyone, we want to prove it to ourselves, and we want to be at the World Cup ourselves.”

Reflecting on the team’s progress, Ekong added, “Every game, the boys are getting more comfortable with that pressure.”

He also acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting, “Facing Congo is not gonna be easy at all, so we just have to prepare our best.” With determination high, the squad is ready for Sunday’s showdown.