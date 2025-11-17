Banditry: Sanusi Urges Katsina To Ensure Peace Agreement Doesn’t Permit Attacks On Neighbouring Communities

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the people of Katsina State adopting peace agreements with bandits to ensure that they do not include the right to attack neighbouring communities.

He urged them to ensure that the gunmen do not cross over into neighbouring states to unleash mayhem.

The Emir made the call during a tour of communities recently attacked by bandits in the Bagwai and Shanono local government areas of Kano State.

While commiserating with residents of the attacked communities, Sanusi urged them to report any suspicious activity around them to security agencies.

The monarch also applauded the Kano State Government for taking proactive measures to check the infiltration of bandits into the state.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Faruruwa Attack

Panic gripped residents of Yan Kwada village in the Faruruwa community of Shanono Local Government Area, Kano State, after bandits launched a fresh attack on November 9, abducting five women, including nursing mothers.

According to local sources, the heavily armed assailants stormed the village in large numbers, firing gunshots into the air to scare residents before breaking into homes and seizing their victims.

“They came as usual, shooting sporadically and breaking into houses.

“They abducted five women, including nursing mothers. We couldn’t do anything because they were many and heavily armed,” said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The source further revealed that two of the abducted women later regained their freedom under unclear circumstances, while three others remain in captivity.

READ ALSO: Five Abducted As Bandits Attack Village In Kano

“Two of the women have returned, but three are still with the bandits. We don’t know their condition or where they were taken,” the resident added.

The attack came barely a week after a joint military operation reportedly engaged bandits in a fierce gun battle in the same area, killing 19 of them.