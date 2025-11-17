Justice Must Never Be For Sale, Tinubu Tells Judges

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigeria’s judiciary to preserve its dignity and eliminate misconduct.

Tinubu, who stated this at the 2025 Conference of All Nigerian Judges of Superior Courts of Records on Monday, said justice must never be for sale.

READ ALSO: Remain Steadfast, Tinubu Tells Judiciary

According to him, corruption in any form or arm of government weakens the nation, while corruption in the judiciary destroys it to the core.

The President says governance loses its integrity and democracy loses its foundation when justice is compromised.

“However, let us be clear. No amount of reform can succeed if integrity is compromised. Justice must never be for sale.

“The bench must never be called a sanctuary for compromise. Corruption in any form or any arm of government weakens the nation.

“But corruption and the judiciary destroy it to the core. When justice is compromised, governance loses its integrity and democracy loses its foundation,” he added.

‘United By Purpose’

Tinubu stated that the executive, legislature, and judiciary must remain united by purpose, even when separated by function.

“The judiciary does not exist in isolation. It functions within a larger democratic framework, in which all three acts of government must work in synergy with mutual respect and share the responsibility to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Speaking further, he said his administration believes that a judiciary that is strong in capacity, efficient in process, and uncompromising in integrity is not merely desirable but indispensable to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy and the prosperity of the nation.

“In this spirit, we have resolved to provide the institutional and material support that will enable our courts to perform their duties with dignity, confidence, and efficiency.

“Support must be tangible, not ceremonial, and I mean it.

“Our courts must no longer be a place where cases languish for years. They must become a beacon of efficiency where disputes are resolved spiritedly and where litigants depart with renewed confidence in the rule of law,” he added.

‘Technology A Necessity’

President Tinubu said the modernisation of judicial infrastructure remained a central priority, as technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

He said that a digital, transparent judiciary would not only improve efficiency but also deepen accountability and public trust.

“The digitisation of our core process, the adoption of an integrated case management system, and the provision of secured and reliable judicial facilities will receive sustained attention from this administration.

“We should not leave any of our courts behind in this transformation. Bricks and mortar or even digital screens do not make justice,” he added.

Judges’ Welfare

The welfare of judges, Tinubu said that the true strength of the judiciary lies in the men and women who interpret the law and give life to its spirit.

“Our judges are the living custodians of justice. This is where judicial welfare, training, and independence are not privileges; they are imperatives.

“We will continue to support the Nigerian Judicial Institute as the leading hub for the judiciary. Continuous learning and intellectual renewal must remain the hallmark of the bench. The law evolves daily, and so too must those who interpret and apply it.

“We must ensure that our judges are not only equipped to interpret the law, in contemporary times, but also empowered to shape it in accordance with constitutional values,” he added.