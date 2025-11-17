PDP Condemns Killing Of Vice Principal, Abduction Of 25 Schoolgirls In Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Has condemned the attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Gunmen had invaded the school in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

The situation has forced security operatives comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilantes to comb the forest for the safe rescue of the students.

In a statement on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, described the killing and abduction as tragic and expressed sadness that such incidents had become a reality under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Matawalle Condemns Attack On Kebbi Girls School, Seeks Students’ Release

The party also flayed the All Progressives Congress-led administration for the security situation in the country, saying lives and property of Nigerians have been left at the mercy of bandits.

It commiserated with the families of the slain vice principal, the staff and parents of the abducted pupils, calling on President Bola Tinubu to act decisively in saving the lives of Nigerians instead of allowing a foreign country to threaten Nigerians.

“This tragic incident further highlights the alarming rise in insecurity that has become the lived reality of majority of Nigerians under the Tinubu-led APC administration, which has consistently preferred the politicization of governance over the protection of citizens,” the statement read.

“When a government fails in its primary duty of safeguarding lives and property, it must accept responsibility and deal decisively with the issues, rather than act aloof or attempt to deflect from the core issues, as this administration has repeatedly done.

“We commiserate with the parents of the abducted students, the family of the slain Vice Principal, as well as the staff, students, and management of the affected school, and the government of Kebbi State.

“Apart from this highly disturbing Maga School incident, other abductions have taken place in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano and Katsina in recent times and this is clearly not the hope (renewed and ‘unrenewed’) promised Nigerians.

“We therefore call on President Tinubu to devote urgent and sufficient attention to securing the lives and property of Nigerians so that this tragic cycle can finally come to an end. Or do we want a foreign country to threaten the government on this? Let the killings stop!”