Matawalle Condemns Attack On Kebbi Girls School, Seeks Students’ Release

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Monday condemned the deadly attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State.

In a statement, the minister “described the incident as unacceptable and called on all security agencies to act urgently and in concert to locate and secure the safe release of the abducted students.”

Signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Enderline Chukwu, the minister called on security forces to work together to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the state’s security apparatus swing into immediate action to ensure the abducted students are released unharmed,” Matawalle was quoted as saying.

He also appealed for calm in the affected communities and extended condolences to the family of the late vice principal and to all families affected by the attack.

“Residents should remain calm and go about their business while government and security agencies address the situation.

“I pray to Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to console his family and loved ones over this painful and unjust loss,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded the school in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

The situation has forced security operatives comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilantes to comb the forest for the safe rescue of the students.