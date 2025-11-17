PDP Not Dead Despite Crisis – Samuel Anyanwu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday said despite the crisis rocking the PDP, the main opposition party is not dead.

He stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, which aired on Monday.

The ex-PDP governorship candidate in Imo State expressed optimism that the PDP would navigate through its stormy waters and bounce back to being a preferred party.

“PDP is not dead, and PDP cannot die. Even if somebody is in an intensive care unit, the person can still recover,” he said.

Anyanwu also defended his relationship with FCT Nyesom Wike despite criticism.

“When Wike, Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu and Ortom were doing G5, I was not part of it. Yet Wike is my very good friend. When the PDP was in ruins, it was Wike who resurrected the party. He insisted the FCT minister had not abandoned the PDP,” he stated.

Jamboree Convention

The PDP chieftain also described the recent convention of the party as a “jamboree,” insisting the event held in Ibadan, Oyo State, was illegal.

He insisted that his purported suspension as National Secretary isn’t valid as the party didn’t obey court orders.

According to him, with the absence of several states from the convention, the event, which ran from Saturday to early Sunday, cannot be said to be all-inclusive.

The PDP held its 2025 convention between Saturday and Sunday, expelling the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Anyanwu, its former national secretary; and others for anti-party activities.

It also dissolved party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

A chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, moved the motion for the expulsion of 11 key members, citing what he described as activities inconsistent with the party’s collective interest as reasons for the move.

The chairman of the PDP in Bauchi State quickly seconded the motion.