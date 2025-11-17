Tinubu Commends Super Eagles After World Cup Miss, Urges Focus On AFCON

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for what he described as their best efforts in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, despite their defeat in Sunday’s playoff match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, Tinubu urged the national team to move past the disappointment and immediately begin preparations for the African Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time after DR Congo edged the Eagles 4–3 on penalties in Morocco

President Tinubu said that although the outcome was painful for Nigerians, the team deserved commendation for pushing hard to reach the global tournament, especially after winning their first playoff match.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them,” the President said.

He added that the setback should be a turning point for Nigerian football, calling on administrators, players, and stakeholders to “plug all the loopholes” and return to the drawing board.

“Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory,” President Tinubu stated.