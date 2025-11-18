Gov Kefas Postpones Defection To APC Indefinitely

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has postponed his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) indefinitely.

Governor Kefas his decision to suspend his defection is in view of the kidnap of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

He said in a moment when Nigeria is once again confronted with the reality of insecurity, solidarity and compassion must rise above politics.

The governor said his administration has prioritized security, education, and protection of the vulnerable, and believes it is morally right and nationally responsible to suspend all major political events until the situation receives the urgent attention it deserves.

“In the light of the deeply troubling incident of the kidnapping of innocent school girls in kebbi state, I have taken the solemn decision to postpone my scheduled declaration and movement to the All progressive congress,” the governor said.

“At a moment when our nation is once again confronted with the painful reality of insecurity, solidarity and compassion must rise above politics. The safety of our children, the most vulnerable and precious members of our society is far more important than any political activities or ceremony.”

He said, “Today, my heart is with the families of the abducted children, with the government of the people of kebbi state and every Nigerian who feels the weight of this tragic incident especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a leader and a governor whose administration prioritizes security, education and protection of the vulnerable, I believe it is morally right and nationally responsible to suspend all major political events until the situation receives the urgent it deserves.

”This is not a time for celebration, it is a time for reflection, prayers, unity and collective actions. I call on all security agencies, which I know they have the capacity to rescue these children to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the girls.

“I also call on Nigerians to remain calm, vigilant and prayerful and united in this difficult moment. A new date for my movement will be communicated after due consultation and when it is appropriate to do so,” Kefas added.

The governor had announced his defection to the APC last week and was supposed to be received into the party on Wednesday.

