Taraba Governor Kefas To Join APC From PDP On Wednesday

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has announced that he will officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Speaking during an inspection of the ongoing renovation of the Jolly Nyame Stadium—the proposed venue for the defection ceremony—Governor Kefas said his decision to switch parties is motivated by the interests and future of Taraba residents rather than personal gain.

“On the 19th of November, I will officially transition from PDP to APC. This movement is about the destiny of the people of Taraba, and we are expecting many visitors for the ceremony,” he said.

When asked whether there are any conditions set by the APC for his defection, the governor said his speech at the event would clarify the circumstances and allow residents to judge for themselves.

Members of the state executive council, represented by the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Muslim Aruwa, expressed full support for the governor.

“The Governor is our leader. Wherever he goes, we move with him—be it APC, SDP, or ADC. This alignment with the Federal Government is for the good of all citizens, not for personal gain. It is about bringing development to the state,” Aruwa said.

“This movement is not just for the governor, but for the entire people of Taraba State, and we are with him 100 percent.”