LeBron Back In Training, Edges Closer To Lakers Return

LeBron James took a giant step towards returning from injury on Monday after successfully completing a full practice session with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 40-year-old has not played at all this season after being laid low with sciatica last month — the first time in the NBA icon’s career he has missed the opening weeks of a season.

But the veteran star came through a five-on-five practice at the Lakers’ training facility on Monday, and is under consideration to return when the Lakers face the Utah Jazz at home on Tuesday.

James told reporters his timetable would be determined by his recovery from Monday’s practice.

“We’ve been taking it literally one minute, one hour, one step at a time throughout this whole process,” James said.

“So, see how I feel this afternoon, see how I feel tonight. When I wake up in the morning, we’ll probably have a shootaround. So, just got to see how the body responds over the next 24 hours-plus.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said James’s status for Tuesday’s game was “TBD,” but said the veteran’s return to training was like acquiring “a new player.”

READ ALSO: Curry’s 49 Points Propel Warriors In 109-108 Win Over Spurs

“It was great to have him with the group… It’s the first time (this season) we’ve had all 14 guys available for our practice,” Redick said. “Good to have the whole group together bouncing back.

“I know he’s itching to play, and itching to return,” the coach said, adding, “We’ve got to see how he responds to today, and how he feels tomorrow morning.”

James, meanwhile, admitted that he had struggled to come to terms with missing the opening weeks of the campaign.

“It definitely sucks,” he said. “Never in my life since I started playing the game have I ever not started the season.

“It’s been a mind test, but I’m built for it and have been putting in the work, both mentally and physically, trying to get myself ready to rejoin the team.”

The Lakers have started the season with a 10-4 record and are fourth in the Western Conference standings.

AFP