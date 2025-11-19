Russian Attack Killed Nine In Western Ukraine — Zelensky

A Russian attack overnight on Ukraine’s Ternopil killed nine people and wounded dozens of others in one of the war’s deadliest attacks on the western city, authorities said Wednesday.

“In Ternopil, residential nine-storey buildings were hit… dozens of people are known to have been injured and, sadly, nine people have died,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

He published photos and videos of shattered multi-storey buildings surrounded by smoke, in the apparent aftermath of the strike.

“People may be trapped under the rubble,” Zelensky said.

Moscow has been intensifying its daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and hitting a number of civilian sites ahead of winter.

In its latest wave of attacks overnight, Russia launched more than 470 strike drones and 48 missiles of various types, Zelensky said.

The attacks injured people in the northeastern region of Kharkiv and in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, local authorities said.