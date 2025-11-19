VIDEO: Trump, Minaj, Others Using Nigeria’s Insecurity For Entertainment, Politics — Security Expert

A security expert, Bulama Bukarti, has decried the security situation in the country, calling for a concerted effort in tackling the issue.

He made the call on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, two days after gunmen attacked the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

READ ALSO: Bandits Abduct 25 Schoolgirls, Kill Vice Principal In Deadly Attack On Kebbi School

Bukarti, also a lawyer, said the nation’s security challenge has made the United States President, Donald Trump, American rap superstar Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, among others to use Nigeria for entertainment and political purposes.

Watch video below: