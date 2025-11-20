W/Cup: DR Congo To Play Jamaica/New Caledonia In Intercontinental Playoffs (FULL FIXTURES)

The Leopards of DR Congo have been drawn against Jamaica/New Caledonia in the final of the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles via penalties on Sunday to book their ticket for the playoffs.

In the draw held on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland, Coach Sebastien Desabre’s men were drawn by for the playoffs final due to their superior ranking.

They will take on the winner of the clash between Jamaica/New Caledonia in the final for one of the tickets to the World Cup.

The intercontinental playoffs will be held in March 2025 in Mexico and will be a winner-take-all competition, meaning there won’t be return fixtures.

A win in that match will see them join the party in the US, Canada and Mexico as Africa’s 10th representative for an expanded 48-team World Cup.

While six teams will feature in the mini-tournament, only two tickets are up for grabs.

Your matchups for the FIFA World Cup 26 Play-Off Tournament!

2026 World Cup Inter-confederation Play-off Fixtures

Below are the inter-confederation play-off fixtures for the 2026 World Cup after Thursday’s draw in Zurich:

Semi-finals

New Caledonia v Jamaica

Bolivia v Suriname

Finals

New Caledonia/Jamaica v DR Congo

Bolivia/Suriname v Iraq

Play-offs take place in Mexico in March 2026