FG Condemns Deadly Attack on Kebbi Girls’ School, Vows Swift Action

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, has condemned the attack on the Government Girls School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where schoolgirls were abducted and the vice principal was killed.

The Minister described the incident as heartbreaking and assured that the Federal Ministry of Education is collaborating with security agencies and the Kebbi State Government to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement released on the Ministry’s official X handle, Dr. Alausa expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to the families of the abducted schoolgirls, the school community, and the people of Kebbi State.

He said no parent should experience such terror, and no teacher should lose their life while carrying out the noble duty of educating Nigerian children.

The Minister condemned the incident as a “cruel and senseless act,” stressing that the assault was not only on the victims but also on the future of the nation. He said the attack further highlights the need for sustained efforts to protect schools, particularly in vulnerable communities.

According to him, the Ministry is already working closely with security and intelligence agencies, as well as Kebbi State authorities, to secure the release of the abducted students.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening school safety initiatives nationwide.

“This painful moment strengthens our resolve,” he said. “Our children deserve to learn in safety. Our teachers deserve to serve without fear. We will not relent until every school in Nigeria is a place of protection and hope.”